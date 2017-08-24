Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Spark plug color #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 32 Posts 43 Spark plug color I know this has been covered multiple times but wanted to ask anyway. What do you think about the color of my plugs. They were pulled after a short full throttle pull and short idle to shore. I've been meaning to ask this because I have some mods on my 91 650sx and have yet to adjust the carb once.



Mods:

Milled stock head by New Miller Machine 29.6cc

Lightened flywheel by New Miller Machine

Timing advanced approx. 2° or 2mm

Kerker long exhaust cone

Stubby pump cone



I think that is it, I run 93 octane at 40:1 with Kawasaki TCW3 2 stroke oil. I also run the stock plugs at factory gap. I do not have any issues running and it pulls hard and idles great. Thanks for any feedback. 20170824_165913.jpg20170824_165901.jpg

Re: Spark plug color

They look perfect. I wouldn't touch anything on the carb unless you feel like there is bog/hesitation somewhere.

