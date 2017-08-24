pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:27 PM
    92Kawasaki750SS
    PWCToday Newbie
    Spark plug color

    I know this has been covered multiple times but wanted to ask anyway. What do you think about the color of my plugs. They were pulled after a short full throttle pull and short idle to shore. I've been meaning to ask this because I have some mods on my 91 650sx and have yet to adjust the carb once.

    Mods:
    Milled stock head by New Miller Machine 29.6cc
    Lightened flywheel by New Miller Machine
    Timing advanced approx. 2° or 2mm
    Kerker long exhaust cone
    Stubby pump cone

    I think that is it, I run 93 octane at 40:1 with Kawasaki TCW3 2 stroke oil. I also run the stock plugs at factory gap. I do not have any issues running and it pulls hard and idles great. Thanks for any feedback.
  Today, 02:40 AM
    SoCalMX70
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: Spark plug color

    They look perfect. I wouldn't touch anything on the carb unless you feel like there is bog/hesitation somewhere.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
