Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Too much blue...? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Massachusetts Posts 44 Too much blue...? Hey guys bought a squarenose that is just plain ugly. Has a mix of purple, orange, gold, and chrome for a paint job, and wanted to switch it up (I'll post pictures soon). I want to paint it all black and use this graphics kit with the light blue option. https://www.ipdjetskigraphics.com/sh...aphics-kit-pw/ but I also wanted to do a complete hydro turf kit with light blue turf all around. Do you guys think this is too much blue? Just looking for suggestions. Thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules