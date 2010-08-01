Hey guys bought a squarenose that is just plain ugly. Has a mix of purple, orange, gold, and chrome for a paint job, and wanted to switch it up (I'll post pictures soon). I want to paint it all black and use this graphics kit with the light blue option. https://www.ipdjetskigraphics.com/sh...aphics-kit-pw/ but I also wanted to do a complete hydro turf kit with light blue turf all around. Do you guys think this is too much blue? Just looking for suggestions. Thanks.