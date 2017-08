Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: VHP 550 VHP 7000 Replacement Handlepole #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2002 Location Chico, CA. Age 49 Posts 181 VHP 550 VHP 7000 Replacement Handlepole I have searched all over the message boards and could not find an answer. I am wondering if there are any OEM Kawasaki handlepoles or aftermarket models that will fit on a VHP 550 / VHP 7000? I recall the stock PJS pole tended to break pretty easily. 05 SXR

04 Octane

06 SXR #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sacramento Age 33 Posts 182 Re: VHP 550 VHP 7000 Replacement Handlepole Originally Posted by slippery811 Originally Posted by I have searched all over the message boards and could not find an answer. I am wondering if there are any OEM Kawasaki handlepoles or aftermarket models that will fit on a VHP 550 / VHP 7000? I recall the stock PJS pole tended to break pretty easily.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G870A using Tapatalk VHP7000 #132 T1

VHP7000 #169 T3

VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc

Great info, thanks JustStandups.

04 Octane

Here are some pics of the new pole there not too good as I don't have good light in my back garage. A must do is some kind of better hood latch. The stock is not good at all. I use a tie down strap that bolts to the front and back stock locations and the loose part is a handle pole limit strap so it can save your stock pole from breaking. I broke mine when it over extended.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G870A using Tapatalk VHP7000 #132 T1

VHP7000 #169 T3

VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc

