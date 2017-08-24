|
2 550SX's For Sale
I have 2 1990 550sx's for sale 1 is bone stock with the exception of ODI grips, New Turf with underpad, pole spring and Jet sport Rideplate. Runs strong and always starts.
The other 1990 550sx has the following done
New Turf with underpad
Pole Spring
ODI Grips
Kawasaki Kill Switch
Finger Throttle
Coffman Half Pipe
Has new crank seals holds tight
Sbn 44 carb with spacer
Lightened Flywheel done by Newmiller
Runs good just need a starter solenoid I have it just haven't put it in. Still starts just takes a couple clicks on the start button to turn it over once in a while
Nice Double Trailer included. $2000.0020170824_181906.jpg20170824_181931.jpg20170824_181819.jpg20170824_181847.jpg
