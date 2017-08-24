Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2 550SX's For Sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Iowa Age 30 Posts 2 2 550SX's For Sale I have 2 1990 550sx's for sale 1 is bone stock with the exception of ODI grips, New Turf with underpad, pole spring and Jet sport Rideplate. Runs strong and always starts.



The other 1990 550sx has the following done



New Turf with underpad

Pole Spring

ODI Grips

Kawasaki Kill Switch

Finger Throttle

Coffman Half Pipe

Has new crank seals holds tight

Sbn 44 carb with spacer

Lightened Flywheel done by Newmiller



Runs good just need a starter solenoid I have it just haven't put it in. Still starts just takes a couple clicks on the start button to turn it over once in a while



Nice Double Trailer included. $2000.0020170824_181906.jpg20170824_181931.jpg20170824_181819.jpg20170824_181847.jpg

