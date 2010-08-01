|
newbie on this forum
Hi all,
I am from Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Europe
I started with a kawasaki 650sx '89 in 1991
after a year I sold it
then several 750sx and a 750sxi pro
the last one was a '94 I had for 23 years i sold it a few weeks ago
currently i have a '05 800sxr since '05 which I really love
I am looking for a used runabout for my wife and children since the 750sx has been sold
since three years I only ski on a buoy parcour made from yerry cans in Amsterdam IJmeer.
greetings,
from Amsterdam
