Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: newbie on this forum #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Amsterdam Posts 1 newbie on this forum Hi all,



I am from Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Europe

I started with a kawasaki 650sx '89 in 1991

after a year I sold it

then several 750sx and a 750sxi pro

the last one was a '94 I had for 23 years i sold it a few weeks ago



currently i have a '05 800sxr since '05 which I really love



I am looking for a used runabout for my wife and children since the 750sx has been sold



since three years I only ski on a buoy parcour made from yerry cans in Amsterdam IJmeer.



greetings,

