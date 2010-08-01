Hi all,

I am from Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Europe
I started with a kawasaki 650sx '89 in 1991
after a year I sold it
then several 750sx and a 750sxi pro
the last one was a '94 I had for 23 years i sold it a few weeks ago

currently i have a '05 800sxr since '05 which I really love

I am looking for a used runabout for my wife and children since the 750sx has been sold

since three years I only ski on a buoy parcour made from yerry cans in Amsterdam IJmeer.

greetings,
from Amsterdam