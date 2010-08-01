|
|
-
WTB: Kawasaki SXI Pro (1998) - Gas Tank Straps, Handle Pole Mount, Impeller
Both gas tank straps broke! Looking for a stock replacement or any suggestion on what works for replacement. Handle pole mount - long shot but does anyone have one? Mine has a stripped screw and is basically painted salt now...not it's former white glory...and the impeller...stock works for me...mines pretty dinged up from riding Long Island Sound. Thank you in advance!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules