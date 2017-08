Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 Impeller Question #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2003 Location North Florida Age 47 Posts 3,271 X2 Impeller Question I'm a total newbie when it comes to Kawasaki's and have been searching here and the inter webs but not really finding my answer. So here is my question. I have a bone stock 95 X2 and I'm changing out the impeller to a Scat. The stock impeller has a seal but the Scat does not. Is there a way to remove the seal from the stock impeller and install it in the Scat? Which seal is the correct seal for this impeller? Any quidance here is much appreciated.



'08 Superjet

'94 WB1

