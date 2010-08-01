pxctoday

  Today, 06:22 PM #1
    Yabadabadoo
    cavitating? drive shaft? need some help please, also a stammer

    Thanks in advance for your input.

    I bought a 1995 seadoo XP recently and I probably should have scraped it. The seller told me it needed a new pump because it was cavitating, he had already removed the pump and lost parts for it so I ordered a used one off of Ebay. I replaced the pump, all electronics, rebuilt the carb (mostly, the small screws were stuck) and today when I took it out it had 2 problems.
    #1 the throttle would stammer and not go when throttle pressed. If I kind of pumped the throttle it would kick in then,

    #2 the engine would spin like crazy/rev limit and it would not go anywhere. I think it would be odd that there was 2 bad pumps so what else could cause this? it feels like cavitation but I think the pump is good.

    I'm new to seadoos but I know Yamaha and Kawi's very well.

    Thanks
  Today, 06:55 PM #2
    bills86e
    Re: cavitating? drive shaft? need some help please, also a stammer

    It may also have a spit wear ring. Your manual shows how to check clearance.
  Today, 08:04 PM #3
    Yabadabadoo
    Re: cavitating? drive shaft? need some help please, also a stammer

    I'll check that, could it be a drive shafts or connector? The fact I get some acceleration but it spins out at high speed. Just wondering if it could be anything else besides the pump?
