|
|
-
cavitating? drive shaft? need some help please, also a stammer
Thanks in advance for your input.
I bought a 1995 seadoo XP recently and I probably should have scraped it. The seller told me it needed a new pump because it was cavitating, he had already removed the pump and lost parts for it so I ordered a used one off of Ebay. I replaced the pump, all electronics, rebuilt the carb (mostly, the small screws were stuck) and today when I took it out it had 2 problems.
#1 the throttle would stammer and not go when throttle pressed. If I kind of pumped the throttle it would kick in then,
#2 the engine would spin like crazy/rev limit and it would not go anywhere. I think it would be odd that there was 2 bad pumps so what else could cause this? it feels like cavitation but I think the pump is good.
I'm new to seadoos but I know Yamaha and Kawi's very well.
Thanks
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: cavitating? drive shaft? need some help please, also a stammer
It may also have a spit wear ring. Your manual shows how to check clearance.
-
Re: cavitating? drive shaft? need some help please, also a stammer
I'll check that, could it be a drive shafts or connector? The fact I get some acceleration but it spins out at high speed. Just wondering if it could be anything else besides the pump?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules