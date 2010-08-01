Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: cavitating? drive shaft? need some help please, also a stammer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Canada Posts 5 cavitating? drive shaft? need some help please, also a stammer Thanks in advance for your input.



I bought a 1995 seadoo XP recently and I probably should have scraped it. The seller told me it needed a new pump because it was cavitating, he had already removed the pump and lost parts for it so I ordered a used one off of Ebay. I replaced the pump, all electronics, rebuilt the carb (mostly, the small screws were stuck) and today when I took it out it had 2 problems.

#1 the throttle would stammer and not go when throttle pressed. If I kind of pumped the throttle it would kick in then,



#2 the engine would spin like crazy/rev limit and it would not go anywhere. I think it would be odd that there was 2 bad pumps so what else could cause this? it feels like cavitation but I think the pump is good.



I'm new to seadoos but I know Yamaha and Kawi's very well.



It may also have a spit wear ring. Your manual shows how to check clearance.
I'll check that, could it be a drive shafts or connector? The fact I get some acceleration but it spins out at high speed. Just wondering if it could be anything else besides the pump?

