|
|
-
Frequent Poster
98 GTI no beep or response to dess key.
Got this ski back and its not doing a thing. I have tested all I know to do with no luck. Here's what I have done so far. First off I bought a new aftermarket mpem just to make sure that's not the issue. Good fuses in mpem and black box in back, good ground everywhere that I know to look. Stator tested good. Start/stop button is good. Starter and solenoid are also good, I can supply 12v to yellow/red wire leaving mpem and the engine will turn over. I am not getting any beeps and the guages will never light up at any time, whether key is on or off and no matter how long or how many times I press start button. I even tried a known good dess key from another ski and no response to that either. From what I understand, with the key off, I should be able to hit the start button 5 times and the guages should light up. Not sure on that.
Any help would be appreciated.
Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules