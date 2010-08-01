Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 GTI no beep or response to dess key. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2005 Location Enterprise, MS Posts 152 98 GTI no beep or response to dess key. Got this ski back and its not doing a thing. I have tested all I know to do with no luck. Here's what I have done so far. First off I bought a new aftermarket mpem just to make sure that's not the issue. Good fuses in mpem and black box in back, good ground everywhere that I know to look. Stator tested good. Start/stop button is good. Starter and solenoid are also good, I can supply 12v to yellow/red wire leaving mpem and the engine will turn over. I am not getting any beeps and the guages will never light up at any time, whether key is on or off and no matter how long or how many times I press start button. I even tried a known good dess key from another ski and no response to that either. From what I understand, with the key off, I should be able to hit the start button 5 times and the guages should light up. Not sure on that.



Any help would be appreciated.







