2001 Seadoo GTX 951 DI starting issue
Hey all, I am having a strange issue with TWO of my identical 2001 951 GTX DI skis. I first noticed the issue about a week ago. I went out to start my blue gtx and all it did was click and i would get an endless amount of single beeps, which is strange because i have never read about that beep pattern anywhere. So i initially assume maybe a bad battery. Swapped it out and the ski started and ran great. After assuming the issue is resolved, I disconnect the positive post and leave the ski for another week. I come out today to fire both blue and red skis up before taking them to the lake and they BOTH are doing the exact same thing! I connect the DESS key and i get two regular beeps and the fuel pump kicks on and everything. I push the start button and i get the click from the starter solenoid and some weird beep patterns. Usually just the multiple beeps like i mentioned above but sometimes it will initially produce a quick "muted" beep and a fast one after and then endless single beeps. Any thoughts?
