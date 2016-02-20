Dana Point to Seal Beach & Back Presented by Jettrim, JetLift, Hydro-Turf
DANA POINT TO SEAL BEACH & BACK
Dana Point Launch Ramp
Sunday, September 24th at 9:30 am.
Please click the Official Entry Form. Please completely fill it out, scan and email or mail it back to RPM Racing Ent. All pre-registered entries are due by Sunday, September 3rd. All entries received thereafter will be assessed the late fee.
*Note: There needs to be a minimum of 25 paid racers by the pre-registration deadline of Sunday, September 3rd for the race to happen. We require that in addition to the entry form that the entry fee is paid by September 3rd.
Please note the Info Sheet/Inspection List of items required for the race. Please do not show up to tech/registration without these items as you will NOT be allowed to participate in the race. Auxiliary tanks are allowed for all classes, including Mfg. Stock.
MFG Stock only allows grips, seat cover, aftermarket bilge pump to be replaced. Absolutely no other mods are allowed to the craft.
Lat and Long:
Start/Finish Boat (outside of Dana Point Harbor)
N 33 27.008
W 117 41.218
Turn Boat (South of Seal Beach Pier)
N 33 41.128
W 118 04.133
Note: This race is approximately 27.5 miles to the turn boat or 55 miles round trip.
Schedule of Events:
Sunday, September 25th, 2017
6:30 a.m.- 8:00 a.m.- Registration/tech inspection Dana Point Embarcadero (launch ramp parking lot)
Note: All Racers must check in and "clear registration" and be inspected prior to rider's meeting.
8:00 a.m.- 8:30 a.m.- Mandatory Rider's Meeting (all racers)
8:30 a.m.- 9:25 a.m.- Racer's launch and proceed to start/finish area
9:30 am - 11:30 a.m.- 2017 Dana Point to Seal Beach Race
12:30 p.m.- 2:00 p.m.- Awards ceremony ~ Gemmels Restaurant & Banquet Room (located very close to Dana Point Launch)
Please check back for all updates and info. Please forward this link to anyone that is interested in participating!
I look forward to seeing everyone at this great event!!!
Sincerely,
Ross Wallach, Race Director
RPM RACING ENTERPRISES
Phone (310) 318-4012
Email: rpmracingent@yahoo.com