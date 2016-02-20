Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Dana Point to Seal Beach & Back Presented by Jettrim, JetLift, Hydro-Turf #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 715 Dana Point to Seal Beach & Back Presented by Jettrim, JetLift, Hydro-Turf DANA POINT TO SEAL BEACH & BACK

Dana Point Launch Ramp

Sunday, September 24th at 9:30 am.



Please click the Official Entry Form. Please completely fill it out, scan and email or mail it back to RPM Racing Ent. All pre-registered entries are due by Sunday, September 3rd. All entries received thereafter will be assessed the late fee.



*Note: There needs to be a minimum of 25 paid racers by the pre-registration deadline of Sunday, September 3rd for the race to happen. We require that in addition to the entry form that the entry fee is paid by September 3rd.





Please note the Info Sheet/Inspection List of items required for the race. Please do not show up to tech/registration without these items as you will NOT be allowed to participate in the race. Auxiliary tanks are allowed for all classes, including Mfg. Stock.



Please visit http://www.ijsba.com/wp-content/uplo...2-Runabout.pdf for a complete set of rules governing 4 Stroke Stock, 4 Stroke Naturally Aspirated classes.



MFG Stock only allows grips, seat cover, aftermarket bilge pump to be replaced. Absolutely no other mods are allowed to the craft.



Lat and Long:

Start/Finish Boat (outside of Dana Point Harbor)

N 33 27.008

W 117 41.218



Turn Boat (South of Seal Beach Pier)

N 33 41.128

W 118 04.133



Note: This race is approximately 27.5 miles to the turn boat or 55 miles round trip.



Schedule of Events:

Sunday, September 25th, 2017

6:30 a.m.- 8:00 a.m.- Registration/tech inspection Dana Point Embarcadero (launch ramp parking lot)

Note: All Racers must check in and "clear registration" and be inspected prior to rider's meeting.

8:00 a.m.- 8:30 a.m.- Mandatory Rider's Meeting (all racers)

8:30 a.m.- 9:25 a.m.- Racer's launch and proceed to start/finish area

9:30 am - 11:30 a.m.- 2017 Dana Point to Seal Beach Race

12:30 p.m.- 2:00 p.m.- Awards ceremony ~ Gemmels Restaurant & Banquet Room (located very close to Dana Point Launch)



Please check back for all updates and info. Please forward this link to anyone that is interested in participating!



I look forward to seeing everyone at this great event!!!



Sincerely,

Ross Wallach, Race Director

RPM RACING ENTERPRISES

Phone (310) 318-4012

Email: rpmracingent@yahoo.com Attached Files 2017 Dana Point to Seal Beach Entry Form.pdf (632.6 KB, 0 views)

2017 Dana Point to Seal Beach Entry Form.pdf (632.6 KB, 0 views) Dana Point to Seal Beach & Back Info Sheet.pdf (303.5 KB, 1 views) Last edited by rossdbos; Today at 04:03 PM . #2 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 715 Re: Dana Point to Seal Beach & Back Presented by Jettrim, JetLift, Hydro-Turf Entry List Dana Point to Seal Beach & Back



CLASSES Name Boat # Manf.

Pro/Am Open Mark Gerner 58 Yam

Pro/Am Open Mike Klippenstein 212 Yam

4 Stroke Stock Charlie Martinez 9 Kaw

Mfg. Stock Arteem Kharatt 55 Sea

Mfg. Stock Don Adams 86 Yam

Mfg. Stock Cassius Sanders 72 Yam Last edited by rossdbos; Today at 04:04 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules