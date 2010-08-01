Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Can you race a Kawasaki 650sx? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 18 Posts 4 Can you race a Kawasaki 650sx? I'm from Lake Havasu City, AZ and I recently picked up a 1990 Kawasaki 650sx for $200.

I am gonna start a complete rebuild and restoration project on it, and I was wondering if I could race the thing in some smaller race organizations.

I come from a motocross background, and I am gonna be spending a bunch of money on unnecessary things, so why not race it? XD



Is there even a class for a 650sx to run?



You can race it but you would have to enter a class against SXR800s. You would be better off picking up a 550 and racing it in vintage. At least you would be racing against other 550s.

Probably a smart idea, but oh well.

I already have the 650sx, and I'm putting a bunch of work into it already, so I'll just keep it.



I can run the Novice Stock class, huh? Slower dudes on faster skis... Ill still get beat, but at least I would have fun.

When I'm done with the 650 project, maybe Ill start a new one with a 550. We will see.

Thanks!

