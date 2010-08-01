pxctoday

  Today, 01:05 PM #1
    newtondeegan
    newtondeegan is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Age
    18
    Posts
    4

    Can you race a Kawasaki 650sx?

    I'm from Lake Havasu City, AZ and I recently picked up a 1990 Kawasaki 650sx for $200.
    I am gonna start a complete rebuild and restoration project on it, and I was wondering if I could race the thing in some smaller race organizations.
    I come from a motocross background, and I am gonna be spending a bunch of money on unnecessary things, so why not race it? XD

    Is there even a class for a 650sx to run?

    You guys probably know more than me, so help me out.
  Today, 02:25 PM #2
    tshank123
    tshank123 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home tshank123's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Las Vegas
    Posts
    6,699

    Re: Can you race a Kawasaki 650sx?

    You can race it but you would have to enter a class against SXR800s. You would be better off picking up a 550 and racing it in vintage. At least you would be racing against other 550s.
  Today, 02:46 PM #3
    newtondeegan
    newtondeegan is online now
    PWCToday Newbie newtondeegan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Age
    18
    Posts
    4

    Re: Can you race a Kawasaki 650sx?

    Probably a smart idea, but oh well.
    I already have the 650sx, and I'm putting a bunch of work into it already, so I'll just keep it.

    I can run the Novice Stock class, huh? Slower dudes on faster skis... Ill still get beat, but at least I would have fun.
  Today, 02:47 PM #4
    newtondeegan
    newtondeegan is online now
    PWCToday Newbie newtondeegan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Age
    18
    Posts
    4

    Re: Can you race a Kawasaki 650sx?

    When I'm done with the 650 project, maybe Ill start a new one with a 550. We will see.
    Thanks!
