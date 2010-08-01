|
Can you race a Kawasaki 650sx?
I'm from Lake Havasu City, AZ and I recently picked up a 1990 Kawasaki 650sx for $200.
I am gonna start a complete rebuild and restoration project on it, and I was wondering if I could race the thing in some smaller race organizations.
I come from a motocross background, and I am gonna be spending a bunch of money on unnecessary things, so why not race it? XD
Is there even a class for a 650sx to run?
You guys probably know more than me, so help me out.
You can race it but you would have to enter a class against SXR800s. You would be better off picking up a 550 and racing it in vintage. At least you would be racing against other 550s.
Probably a smart idea, but oh well.
I already have the 650sx, and I'm putting a bunch of work into it already, so I'll just keep it.
I can run the Novice Stock class, huh? Slower dudes on faster skis... Ill still get beat, but at least I would have fun.
When I'm done with the 650 project, maybe Ill start a new one with a 550. We will see.
Thanks!
