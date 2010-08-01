Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: keihin carb expert needed. #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2007 Location In the water Posts 518 keihin carb expert needed. I have 2 sets of dual keihins off a 750 most likely sit down. When I opened them up I was a bit confused. My only experience with keihins was to remove and replace with mikuni sbn or for a sudco keihin. Both of which have a main jet and pilot jet.



These two sets I have: one has a main and 2 pilots and the other set has no main and 2 pilots. Can these be used with a 750 motor with a factory pipe(750 sxi hull)?? If so any chance at jetting specs? Seems like they will be a pita to tune. I assume I would use the one with the main jet and use FPP recommended 125 and then leave the 2 pilot jets stock or get them close to 75 or 80 (adding 2 jets sizes together).



Thanks in advance



Kawi 750 sx

