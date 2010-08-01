pxctoday

  Today, 10:36 AM
    Kptryn2btme
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Tonawanda NY
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3

    WTB Kawasaki 750sxi carbs

    Looking for carbs for my 750. Currently have mikuni 40mm I body carbs that are unrepairable. Let me know what ya got! Thanks!
  Today, 10:49 AM
    2strokesmoke
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    861

    Re: WTB Kawasaki 750sxi carbs

    Just the carbs? No manifold or adapters? Pm me your number. I can get you some pics later today.
