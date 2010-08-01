|
|
-
WTB Kawasaki 750sxi carbs
Looking for carbs for my 750. Currently have mikuni 40mm I body carbs that are unrepairable. Let me know what ya got! Thanks!
-
resident guru
Re: WTB Kawasaki 750sxi carbs
Just the carbs? No manifold or adapters? Pm me your number. I can get you some pics later today.
