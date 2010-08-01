Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB Kawasaki 750sxi carbs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Tonawanda NY Age 35 Posts 3 WTB Kawasaki 750sxi carbs Looking for carbs for my 750. Currently have mikuni 40mm I body carbs that are unrepairable. Let me know what ya got! Thanks! #2 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 861 Re: WTB Kawasaki 750sxi carbs Just the carbs? No manifold or adapters? Pm me your number. I can get you some pics later today. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests) bandit88, River Rat Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

