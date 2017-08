Selling a 2000 Sea-Doo GTX with 58 hours. Ski only at this time no trailer included. Got this August 2016 needing some work. Cleaned/rebuilt carbs, new wear ring, changed jet pump oil new spark plugs, converted to premix using Sea-Doo XPS 2-stroke oil at 40:1 and the battery is about a year old. Runs great. Located in Mineral, VA o

n Lake Anna. $2,800 OBO