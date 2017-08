Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 zxi weird starting? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2011 Location vancouver, wa Age 34 Posts 413 750 zxi weird starting? So, i have a 95 750 zxi. I replaced the stator and put everything back together. Tried to start it and the starter bogs every few seconds. If i pull the plugs, its fine. If i put the plugs back in with no wires attached to them, its fine. When i put the wires on them, it tries to start kinda weird. My question is, would the timing be off? How do i correct it if it is? Is the stator adjustable like the 650s? Any info would be greatly appreciated! 1994 kawasaki ss/xi R&D top loader, Ocean Pro ride plate, ss 9/17

1995 kawasaki 750 zxi stock at the moment. (wife's rig) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules