Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Skiing the X2 in th the "Other" Riding Position #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 268 Skiing the X2 in th the "Other" Riding Position I have a confession to make.



But its o.k. right? I mean we are all X2 riders here in the X2 subforum right? No couch riders read here right, so we can talk freely.



The reason I have been riding my wife's 1988 X2 is because my wife is riding my 1993 550sx because our 1994 SN SJ is waiting for the coil to be rebuilt at JetSkiSolutions.



But this evening I did something I have never done before on the X2.



I rode it sitting down.



And it was hella fun !!!



Shame, embarrassment, mortification, humiliation ?!?!



I weigh 199 lbs. and sitting down it has a lower center of gravity which allows it to carve more radically and more easily. And to keep the nose from subbing on my left turns, all I need to do is lean my torso back and the nose rises. Frickin' fun!



In fact, I will posit this. The X2 was designed to be ridden sitting down. It is just more balanced in the sitting riding mode. That fact is now inescapable to me.*



I stood up while riding chop at WOT because lower back surgery would otherwise be the result.



But for flat water sharp turns -- sitting down is hella fun, yeah!



So, fellow X2ers, I ask you this:



Am I sworn to never tell anyone about my indiscretion?



And how many Our Fathers and Hail Mary's do I have to say for my penance?







Yeah ... I know what you mean ... but just wait till you get back on the 550SX... that is still more fun! "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine

I have the camel back seat on my X2, i sit on it very often

