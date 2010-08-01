Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo SP Driveshaft question (jet jon) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Liberty Hill, Texas Age 37 Posts 17 Seadoo SP Driveshaft question (jet jon) Ok, have a 1990 SP 587 Rotax engine and pump in a jet jon boat....motor went south and I'm upgrading the motor to a 1995 ZXI 900 (100hp). This engine shows to have near twice the power of the 587 SP engine.



Long story short, my local machine shop modified the SP flywheel (that has the driveshaft splines in it) to fit the ZXI motor so I wouldn't have to replace the pump assy that's already been installed in the jon boat.



My concern is if the shaft will live behind the 900? I'm not sure how to look, but as far as I can tell, they used the same shaft on (272000020) up to the 1994 SPX 650....and that engine shows to produce 80hp.



I was just wondering if there was an upgrade shaft I could use?



Thanks for any help.



~Joe Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules