  Yesterday, 11:30 PM #1
    Stretch Powersports
    Stretch Powersports is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Cairo
    Age
    33
    Posts
    30

    2004 Seasoo 3D RFI, Giving Up

    Alright guys I'm am completely out of ideas on this ski. Have replaced so much and done everything I can think of. I did find exhaust pipe was collapsed and had it repaired. While out riding it runs fine, I can run full throttle for about 100yards then just stops and back to full throttle again. Surges pretty good, any ideas? Engine is perfect, fuel pressure is 60psi and have new fuel pump screens. Replaced MPEM, injectors, cool, stator etc!
  Yesterday, 11:43 PM #2
    skidoox
    skidoox is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Provo, UT
    Age
    57
    Posts
    32

    Re: 2004 Seasoo 3D RFI, Giving Up

    Did you pull the head pipe? the welsh plug rot out and let exhaust and water into the motor compartment.
    2014-08-08 09.26.35.jpg
    Also check the fuel rail for black floaters
  Yesterday, 11:47 PM #3
    Stretch Powersports
    Stretch Powersports is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Stretch Powersports's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Cairo
    Age
    33
    Posts
    30

    Re: 2004 Seasoo 3D RFI, Giving Up

    Just found the pipe had a very small hole and got pipe welded
  Yesterday, 11:48 PM #4
    Stretch Powersports
    Stretch Powersports is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Stretch Powersports's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Cairo
    Age
    33
    Posts
    30

    Re: 2004 Seasoo 3D RFI, Giving Up

    Did find the mag power valve looked like it was covered in a water oil mix
