2004 Seasoo 3D RFI, Giving Up
Alright guys I'm am completely out of ideas on this ski. Have replaced so much and done everything I can think of. I did find exhaust pipe was collapsed and had it repaired. While out riding it runs fine, I can run full throttle for about 100yards then just stops and back to full throttle again. Surges pretty good, any ideas? Engine is perfect, fuel pressure is 60psi and have new fuel pump screens. Replaced MPEM, injectors, cool, stator etc!
Did you pull the head pipe? the welsh plug rot out and let exhaust and water into the motor compartment.
2014-08-08 09.26.35.jpg
Also check the fuel rail for black floaters
Just found the pipe had a very small hole and got pipe welded
Did find the mag power valve looked like it was covered in a water oil mix
