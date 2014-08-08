Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 2004 Seasoo 3D RFI, Giving Up #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Cairo Age 33 Posts 30 2004 Seasoo 3D RFI, Giving Up Alright guys I'm am completely out of ideas on this ski. Have replaced so much and done everything I can think of. I did find exhaust pipe was collapsed and had it repaired. While out riding it runs fine, I can run full throttle for about 100yards then just stops and back to full throttle again. Surges pretty good, any ideas? Engine is perfect, fuel pressure is 60psi and have new fuel pump screens. Replaced MPEM, injectors, cool, stator etc! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2007 Location Provo, UT Age 57 Posts 32 Re: 2004 Seasoo 3D RFI, Giving Up Did you pull the head pipe? the welsh plug rot out and let exhaust and water into the motor compartment.

2014-08-08 09.26.35.jpg

Also check the fuel rail for black floaters #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Cairo Age 33 Posts 30 Re: 2004 Seasoo 3D RFI, Giving Up Just found the pipe had a very small hole and got pipe welded #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Cairo Age 33 Posts 30 Re: 2004 Seasoo 3D RFI, Giving Up Did find the mag power valve looked like it was covered in a water oil mix Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules