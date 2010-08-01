Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2001 1200 XLT starting trouble #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location San Diego Posts 1 2001 1200 XLT starting trouble Hi all, I've got a 2001 1200 XLT that I bought several months back and am a complete rookie with. Things were going well, until suddenly pressing the start button did nothing. The engine wont turn over, I dont get any signals or anything on my dash, no apparent electrical power at all. Being the novice I am, I was looking for some direction. I've checked the battery, its well charged and fairly new. What could cause this complete loss of power? I've tried following the battery cables tied into the battery, but cant follow them after they disappear under the engine. The pwc is in great shape, none of the wires seem damaged. Any ideas? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,153 Re: 2001 1200 XLT starting trouble Have you checked the fuses? Replaced a lot of start/stop switches and starter relays on Yamaha's over the years. What is the battery voltage? Is the lanyard in? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules