    kjmdlt
    2001 1200 XLT starting trouble

    Hi all, I've got a 2001 1200 XLT that I bought several months back and am a complete rookie with. Things were going well, until suddenly pressing the start button did nothing. The engine wont turn over, I dont get any signals or anything on my dash, no apparent electrical power at all. Being the novice I am, I was looking for some direction. I've checked the battery, its well charged and fairly new. What could cause this complete loss of power? I've tried following the battery cables tied into the battery, but cant follow them after they disappear under the engine. The pwc is in great shape, none of the wires seem damaged. Any ideas?
    freekstyle
    Re: 2001 1200 XLT starting trouble

    Have you checked the fuses? Replaced a lot of start/stop switches and starter relays on Yamaha's over the years. What is the battery voltage? Is the lanyard in?
