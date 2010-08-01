Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Yamaha fx-1 /superjet parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2015 Location Miami Age 25 Posts 54 Yamaha fx-1 /superjet parts 61x lightened flywheel. Decent condition off a running ski. $125 shipped





Brand new Rhass mounts for Fx-1/Wave blaster set of 4. $125 shipped . Will not separate





Crusty 64x 760 cylinder head. Ugly but no pitting. $50 shipped.





Stainless exhaust tube from Squarenose SJ aprox. 33 1/4 in

$75 shipped





RN superjet waterbox $120 shipped





Superjet handle pole bolt $25 shipped





protec fx-1 intake grate $85 shipped





RN superjet "big bore" throttle cable used on fx-1 with UMI throttle lever $25 shipped





62t trim nozzle setup for yamaha 144 pumps. $85 shipped

Picture of throttle level?



Originally Posted by Stevenpcrimson
Picture of throttle level?



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk



