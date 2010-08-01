pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 10:11 PM #1
    dannyf
    dannyf is offline
    PWCToday Regular dannyf's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Location
    Miami
    Age
    25
    Posts
    54

    Yamaha fx-1 /superjet parts

    61x lightened flywheel. Decent condition off a running ski. $125 shipped


    Brand new Rhass mounts for Fx-1/Wave blaster set of 4. $125 shipped . Will not separate


    Crusty 64x 760 cylinder head. Ugly but no pitting. $50 shipped.


    Stainless exhaust tube from Squarenose SJ aprox. 33 1/4 in
    $75 shipped


    RN superjet waterbox $120 shipped


    Superjet handle pole bolt $25 shipped


    protec fx-1 intake grate $85 shipped


    RN superjet "big bore" throttle cable used on fx-1 with UMI throttle lever $25 shipped


    62t trim nozzle setup for yamaha 144 pumps. $85 shipped
    IMG_1854.JPGIMG_1862.JPGIMG_1853.JPGIMG_1868.JPGIMG_1865.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:48 PM #2
    Stevenpcrimson
    Stevenpcrimson is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Alabama
    Posts
    3

    Re: Yamaha fx-1 /superjet parts

    Picture of throttle level?

    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:48 PM #3
    Stevenpcrimson
    Stevenpcrimson is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Alabama
    Posts
    3

    Re: Yamaha fx-1 /superjet parts

    Quote Originally Posted by Stevenpcrimson View Post
    Picture of throttle level?

    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk
    Lever*

    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 