Yamaha fx-1 /superjet parts
61x lightened flywheel. Decent condition off a running ski. $125 shipped
Brand new Rhass mounts for Fx-1/Wave blaster set of 4. $125 shipped . Will not separate
Crusty 64x 760 cylinder head. Ugly but no pitting. $50 shipped.
Stainless exhaust tube from Squarenose SJ aprox. 33 1/4 in
$75 shipped
RN superjet waterbox $120 shipped
Superjet handle pole bolt $25 shipped
protec fx-1 intake grate $85 shipped
RN superjet "big bore" throttle cable used on fx-1 with UMI throttle lever $25 shipped
62t trim nozzle setup for yamaha 144 pumps. $85 shipped
Re: Yamaha fx-1 /superjet parts
Picture of throttle level?
Re: Yamaha fx-1 /superjet parts
Lever*
Originally Posted by Stevenpcrimson
Picture of throttle level?
