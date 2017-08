Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Help me find this part! (Flush Cap) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location MD Posts 4 Help me find this part! (Flush Cap) I need to order another one of these, but I don't know what its called or where it is. Its a simple rubber cap that goes over my flush port that I use to freshwater rinse my ski.



IMG_0227.JPG #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,260 Re: Help me find this part! (Flush Cap) I have a few, you only need the cap? Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



Photos no longer being hosted by Photobucket. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,153 Re: Help me find this part! (Flush Cap) http://fiche.worldofpowersports.com/...-HEAD/CYLINDER



Reference number 11012. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules