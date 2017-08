Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Stripped cylinder stud hole. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 45 Posts 115 Stripped cylinder stud hole. I have a stripped hole for one of the cylinder head studs.



I tried JB weld but it did nothing.

Its had tight but dedefinitely not 22lbs.



How hard is it to find the helicoil to repair it?



What kind of damage would running it cause? I have been working on it for weeks. This weekend may be my last chance to use it. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 45 Posts 115 Re: Stripped cylinder stud hole. The stud is 8mm. Anyone know the pitch?

I #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,546 Re: Stripped cylinder stud hole. Pitch is 1.25. Use a time cert for that. -95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion

-90 TS650 #4 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 571 Re: Stripped cylinder stud hole. Do not use Helicoils; use Time-serts or EZ Loks. Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 10:30 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) delagem Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules