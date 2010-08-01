Please be gentle. After reading online, I now realize that beaching a jet ski is a bad idea. Feel pretty stupid now. I bought two used ski's and used them over five weekends(heavy use) and the Ultra 150 is limping around. What do I need to do now? Take the ride plate off and see what I can find? I can't fit my hand in the intake with the ride plate on. I would like to get the ski's back operating before labor day. What generally gets damaged from beaching. I typically work on all my own vehicles so I'm pretty capable but am new to PWC. Any help would be appreciated.

Thanks,
Rick