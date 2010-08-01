ProWatercraft is the first company to offer a mid-rear sponson for these new skis.
We have recently released other products for these skis such as:
- HFC Race Plate for SXR1500
-Fuel Level Gauge (for Stock and Aftermarket Gas Cap)
and now the:
- Performance HFC Mid-Rear Sponsons!
Made out of Hybrid Flex Composite (HFC) that is designed to flex supporting your riding style.
Better quality, and a more reliable alternative to fiberglass sponsons and metal.
Completely unique design, carbon fiber texture, as well as a shape and design that works.
We have a wide variety of riders from Novice to Pro Level testing these sponsons, and they have come back with positive feedback.