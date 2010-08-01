pxctoday

  Today, 05:40 PM
    CHagest
    U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil Top Dog CHagest's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    LHC
    Posts
    1,206

    2017 Kawasaki SXR-15F Handling Products

    ProWatercraft is the first company to offer a mid-rear sponson for these new skis.
    We have recently released other products for these skis such as:
    - HFC Race Plate for SXR1500
    -Fuel Level Gauge (for Stock and Aftermarket Gas Cap)
    and now the:
    - Performance HFC Mid-Rear Sponsons!

    Made out of Hybrid Flex Composite (HFC) that is designed to flex supporting your riding style.
    Better quality, and a more reliable alternative to fiberglass sponsons and metal.

    Completely unique design, carbon fiber texture, as well as a shape and design that works.
    We have a wide variety of riders from Novice to Pro Level testing these sponsons, and they have come back with positive feedback.

    If interested please email us at Sales@prowatercraftracing.com to preorder your set, and check out www.ProWatercraftRacing.com and check out our variety of items available for all model skis
    Sales team at Pro Watercraft Racing
    sale@prowatercraftracing.com
    928-255-0230
