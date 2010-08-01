Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki SXR-15F Mid-Rear Sponsons #1 U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil Top Dog Join Date Mar 2005 Location LHC Posts 1,206 Kawasaki SXR-15F Mid-Rear Sponsons ProWatercraft is the first company to offer a mid-rear sponson for these new skis.

We have recently released other products for these skis such as:

- HFC Race Plate for SXR1500

-Fuel Level Gauge (for Stock and Aftermarket Gas Cap)

and now the:

- Performance HFC Mid-Rear Sponsons!



Made out of Hybrid Flex Composite (HFC) that is designed to flex supporting your riding style.

Better quality, and a more reliable alternative to fiberglass sponsons and metal.



Completely unique design, carbon fiber texture, as well as a shape and design that works.

We have a wide variety of riders from Novice to Pro Level testing these sponsons, and they have come back with positive feedback.



If interested please email us at Sales@prowatercraftracing.com to preorder your set, and check out www.ProWatercraftRacing.com and check out our variety of items available for all model ski

sale@prowatercraftracing.com

928-255-0230

