Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Advice on Trailer Mod #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Manhattan Beach/Los Angeles Age 31 Posts 36 Advice on Trailer Mod Hey everyone, my buddy has a long PWC trailer for his 95 Sea Doo XP. Three of us got together and figured we could add bunks to haul two stand ups and have three skis maximum. I am not sure of the rated weight for the trailer itself but our truck has a 1k tongue limit and 5k hauling limit. The trailer seems to be like a Zeman trailer with good steel frame construction. The weight of the skis is roughly 600 pounds.



We completed the build and would like final feedback from anyone that knows trailers. Everything was done by a professional welder as far as the tabs and she has a fresh set of rubber. When we loaded the skis we pressed down and shook and there was not that much wobble or twisting of the frame that we could see.





Any input would be appreciated!





XP looks awesome

