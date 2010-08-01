pxctoday

  1. Today, 04:32 PM #1
    DasDisco
    Advice on Trailer Mod

    Hey everyone, my buddy has a long PWC trailer for his 95 Sea Doo XP. Three of us got together and figured we could add bunks to haul two stand ups and have three skis maximum. I am not sure of the rated weight for the trailer itself but our truck has a 1k tongue limit and 5k hauling limit. The trailer seems to be like a Zeman trailer with good steel frame construction. The weight of the skis is roughly 600 pounds.

    We completed the build and would like final feedback from anyone that knows trailers. Everything was done by a professional welder as far as the tabs and she has a fresh set of rubber. When we loaded the skis we pressed down and shook and there was not that much wobble or twisting of the frame that we could see.


    Any input would be appreciated!


    IMG_1753.jpgIMG_1841.jpgIMG_1842.jpgIMG_1843.jpgIMG_1844.jpg
  2. Today, 04:36 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Re: Advice on Trailer Mod

    Move axle fwd of u can
  3. Today, 04:41 PM #3
    Benflynn
    Re: Advice on Trailer Mod

    XP looks awesome
  4. Today, 06:15 PM #4
    DasDisco
    Re: Advice on Trailer Mod

    Quote Originally Posted by Benflynn View Post
    Move axle fwd of u can
    Hmm, that may be extreme but we can try!
  5. Today, 06:30 PM #5
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: Advice on Trailer Mod

    It might be easier to just add another axle...
