  1. Today, 04:25 PM #1
    jason 650sx
    96 gsx eletrical system work on 97 gsx

    I was just wondering if I can take the harness and gray box out 96 gsx seadoo and put in 97 gsx?
  2. Today, 05:01 PM #2
    Matt Braley
    Re: 96 gsx eletrical system work on 97 gsx

    Yes. The wiring to the gauges is a little different but the color of the wires are the same so you can figure it out.
  3. Today, 05:26 PM #3
    jason 650sx
    Re: 96 gsx eletrical system work on 97 gsx

    cool so NO dess key.. thank you
