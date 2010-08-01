|
96 gsx eletrical system work on 97 gsx
I was just wondering if I can take the harness and gray box out 96 gsx seadoo and put in 97 gsx?
Re: 96 gsx eletrical system work on 97 gsx
Yes. The wiring to the gauges is a little different but the color of the wires are the same so you can figure it out.
Re: 96 gsx eletrical system work on 97 gsx
cool so NO dess key.. thank you
