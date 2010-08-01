Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 96 gsx eletrical system work on 97 gsx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location nc Age 42 Posts 60 Blog Entries 1 96 gsx eletrical system work on 97 gsx I was just wondering if I can take the harness and gray box out 96 gsx seadoo and put in 97 gsx? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 3,099 Re: 96 gsx eletrical system work on 97 gsx Yes. The wiring to the gauges is a little different but the color of the wires are the same so you can figure it out. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location nc Age 42 Posts 60 Blog Entries 1 Re: 96 gsx eletrical system work on 97 gsx cool so NO dess key.. thank you Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

