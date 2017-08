Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: New SuperJet Starter Switch #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 138 New SuperJet Starter Switch I have a '90 SJ and my starter is pretty old and gummed up. I cleaned it out at the beginning of the season, but it's starting to get bad again. So planning to replace. Where should I get one and what are the steps to switch it over? Seems simple enough, just not sure how the wires connect #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,543 Re: New SuperJet Starter Switch What problems are you having with it. Most of the issues associated with them can be fixed. -95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion

-90 TS650 #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 138 Re: New SuperJet Starter Switch Originally Posted by bandit88 Originally Posted by What problems are you having with it. Most of the issues associated with them can be fixed. Last edited by 77sXZX; Today at 06:24 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) 77sXZX Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules