F12X and extra R12X motor
Im thinking of selling my 03 F12X ski in running condition but needs a turbo, replaced exhaust manifold November last year. Also have a complete R12X motor I bought and know nothing about, it has the Exhaust and turbo and computer. I pulled the turbo and it looks good, no play and free. I'm just kind of testing the waters to see if there's any interest in this but I don't want to part it out, I want one of you die hard Honda guys to buy it all. I have the title for the ski not for the trailer. $3500 cash for all of it. PM me with questions
Banjomaniac
