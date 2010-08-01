Thread: 650sx Parts

|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
650sx Parts
I have a few 650sx parts for sale -
I will add more pictures when I get home.
All bumpers/rails and tray pieces with hardware - Price depending on which pieces you need.
JRE Quick Steer - $30 + Shipping
and a PJS exhaust - $200 + shipping
PJS pipe with usable couplers and clamps.jpg
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: 650sx Parts
Interested in quick steer, any photos? What's you PP address?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules