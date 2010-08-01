pxctoday

Thread: 650sx Parts

  Today, 11:59 AM #1
    Dresang
    Dresang is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Dresang's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Posts
    18

    650sx Parts

    I have a few 650sx parts for sale -

    I will add more pictures when I get home.

    All bumpers/rails and tray pieces with hardware - Price depending on which pieces you need.

    JRE Quick Steer - $30 + Shipping

    and a PJS exhaust - $200 + shipping

    PJS pipe with usable couplers and clamps.jpg
  Today, 12:00 PM #2
    92Kawasaki750SS
    92Kawasaki750SS is online now
    PWCToday Newbie 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    United States
    Age
    32
    Posts
    40

    Re: 650sx Parts

    Interested in quick steer, any photos? What's you PP address?
