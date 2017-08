Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 Seadoo RXDI oil return #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Des Moines Iowa Posts 1 2002 Seadoo RXDI oil return I just put a new engine in my 2002 Seadoo RXDI. What a pain. It starts easy and runs great. I left the oil return line off to see if it actually returned oil. It blows air but no oil after 5 starts. I only run it for 10 to 15 seconds and let it cool down for at least 2 hours before I run it again for another 10 to 15 seconds. Still no oil coming out. Is this normal or should I be looking for a problem? I'm not putting it in the water until I see oil coming out of the oil return line. Any ideas? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules