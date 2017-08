Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Finger throttle for 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Posts 42 Finger throttle for 650sx I'm looking to swap out my stock thumb throttle control with a finger throttle control on my 87 650sx. They all look basically the same online, does anyone have any recommendations? Thanks - Jim '87 Kawasaki 650SX

'01 Waverunner XLT 1200

'03 Waverunner XLT 800 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 50 Posts 9,585 Re: Finger throttle for 650sx Of course I am going to sound biased, but I really like the ones we carry. It is a personal preference.



Inexpensive cast throttle - these have a nice feel, and really are decent for the money;



https://www.watcon.com/handling/fing...throttle-black



If you want a better quality, we have the billet Slippery (PJS) throttles that are tight, and smooth. Again really feel really good, and less $$ than many other billet throttles;



https://www.watcon.com/handling/fing...hrottle-silver



I have tried many others. The UMI has a very nice feel, but is more money. I personally don't like the Blowsion, and some others. Vilder is another that felt good, and are popular but they are no longer made.



I have both throttles in either silver or black.



John

608-743-1305

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



