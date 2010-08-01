Bought my first superjet and want to do an engine swap over the summer. What is the best engine to put into it? I wanted to do the 62t 61x 701 for more aftermarket, and holeshot for surf riding. Then I was reading about the 760, and how it had 90hp from the factory. Is this 760 a 62t 62t? what are the differences between all the other 760's? Is the more horsepower worth it? Is there less aftermarket support? I mostly do flat water riding, so this is why I was considering a 760. Thanks guys.