Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750/800 Skat-Trak 8/16 C-75 #1 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 851 750/800 Skat-Trak 8/16 C-75 Not perfect, but works just fine. Looks to have been repitched by Impros (see ingraving ). $145 shipped as pp gift or add 3% . USPS priority. Have a new rubber nose cone to go with it.

20170822_193959.jpg

20170822_193928.jpg

20170822_194146.jpg

20170822_194123.jpg

20170822_194025.jpg

Yo lemme hol dat

Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk





