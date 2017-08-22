|
|
-
resident guru
750/800 Skat-Trak 8/16 C-75
Not perfect, but works just fine. Looks to have been repitched by Impros (see ingraving ). $145 shipped as pp gift or add 3% . USPS priority. Have a new rubber nose cone to go with it.
20170822_193959.jpg
20170822_193928.jpg
20170822_194146.jpg
20170822_194123.jpg
20170822_194025.jpg
20170822_194241.jpg
-
Frequent Poster
Re: 750/800 Skat-Trak 8/16 C-75
Yo lemme hol dat
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
resident guru
Re: 750/800 Skat-Trak 8/16 C-75
