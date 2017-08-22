pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 10:29 PM #1
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    resident guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    851

    750/800 Skat-Trak 8/16 C-75

    Not perfect, but works just fine. Looks to have been repitched by Impros (see ingraving ). $145 shipped as pp gift or add 3% . USPS priority. Have a new rubber nose cone to go with it.
    20170822_193959.jpg
    20170822_193928.jpg
    20170822_194146.jpg
    20170822_194123.jpg
    20170822_194025.jpg
    20170822_194241.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:31 PM #2
    gabagool984
    gabagool984 is offline
    Frequent Poster gabagool984's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Hollywood, FL
    Posts
    246

    Re: 750/800 Skat-Trak 8/16 C-75

    Yo lemme hol dat


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:33 PM #3
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    resident guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    851

    Re: 750/800 Skat-Trak 8/16 C-75

    Nope. Lol
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 