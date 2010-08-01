pxctoday

  Yesterday, 09:28 PM #1
    Mewoods
    Mewoods is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Arkansas
    Posts
    4

    Cylinder removal

    Hello,
    So, I am working on a 1997 Wave Venture 1100. I'm doing a topend rebuild. I have the eight bolts out that hold the cylinder to the block. I can not for the life of me get the cylinders lifted off the pistons. It's not sized up, it rotates freely. Am I missing something? Is there a bolt behind the stator cover that needs to come off? Help please!!
  Yesterday, 10:04 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,532

    Re: Cylinder removal

    Yes, there is a horizontal bolt that holds the front of the cylinder to the rear of the stator cover.
  Yesterday, 10:37 PM #3
    Mewoods
    Mewoods is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Arkansas
    Posts
    4

    Re: Cylinder removal

    Really?? I can't see where a bolt would go through. I guess I'll look closer tomorrow. Thanks.
