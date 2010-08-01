Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Cylinder removal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Arkansas Posts 4 Cylinder removal Hello,

Yes, there is a horizontal bolt that holds the front of the cylinder to the rear of the stator cover.



