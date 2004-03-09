Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 3d dies ,rfi #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location PGH PA Age 58 Posts 2 2004 3d dies ,rfi 13.4 V at battery, plug in, 2 beeps, can hear fuel pump? energize. A few seconds later 4 fast beeps with yellow ! illuminated. Fires up easily, runs up to 10 seconds or until revved, dies with long beep. Will not enter into self diagnosis by pressing start 5 times w/o key... nothing Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules