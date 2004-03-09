|
|
-
2004 3d dies ,rfi
13.4 V at battery, plug in, 2 beeps, can hear fuel pump? energize. A few seconds later 4 fast beeps with yellow ! illuminated. Fires up easily, runs up to 10 seconds or until revved, dies with long beep. Will not enter into self diagnosis by pressing start 5 times w/o key... nothing
