  Yesterday, 08:34 PM #1
    Firebird!
    Firebird! is offline
    PWCToday Regular Firebird!'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Lakeland, FL
    Age
    41
    Posts
    117

    Engine alignment question.

    Hello. I don't seem to be able to align the engine to the bearing housing assembly. It looks like the engine coupling is too far right from the bearing housing coupling.
    2017-08-22_201212_IMG_8958.jpg 2017-08-22_201338_IMG_8959.jpg 2017-08-22_201458_IMG_8961.jpg
    Do I need to re-shim intermediate housing to get it fixed?
    '99 Yamaha SUV1200
    '02 Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R
    '12 BMW 650i Convertible
    '12 Mercedes GL350 Diesel
    Sold '99 Pontiac Firebird, '02 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer, '04 Mercedes SL500 '09 GMC Acadia, '14 Acura MDX

    $8 pop-off pressure gauge
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 08:48 PM #2
    john zigler
    john zigler is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home john zigler's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    50
    Posts
    9,581

    Re: Engine alignment question.

    Have you had the pump, and mid shaft out?

    I find them to be WAY off from the factory.....

    We use the Cold Fusion alignment tool. IMO This is the ONLY way to align a Yamaha.

    You need to pull the engine, and mid shaft. You mount the tool to the bulkhead, and align pump until the insert slides onto the shaft and into the plate like butter. This is where you will determine "if" you need shims on the midshaft hosing.

    Last, you shim / move the engine around to get couplers aligned properly.

    Doing it ANY other way, you risk shaft spline, or midshaft damage.
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
