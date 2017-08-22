|
Engine alignment question.
Hello. I don't seem to be able to align the engine to the bearing housing assembly. It looks like the engine coupling is too far right from the bearing housing coupling.
2017-08-22_201212_IMG_8958.jpg 2017-08-22_201338_IMG_8959.jpg 2017-08-22_201458_IMG_8961.jpg
Do I need to re-shim intermediate housing to get it fixed?
Re: Engine alignment question.
Have you had the pump, and mid shaft out?
I find them to be WAY off from the factory.....
We use the Cold Fusion alignment tool. IMO This is the ONLY way to align a Yamaha.
You need to pull the engine, and mid shaft. You mount the tool to the bulkhead, and align pump until the insert slides onto the shaft and into the plate like butter. This is where you will determine "if" you need shims on the midshaft hosing.
Last, you shim / move the engine around to get couplers aligned properly.
Doing it ANY other way, you risk shaft spline, or midshaft damage.
