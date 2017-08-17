|
760 Waveblaster 2 II WB2 part out
1996 model in excellent running condition, it has:
dual 44mm mikuni 44mm carbs $200
ocean pro vortex spark arrestors $90
155mm pump with stock impeller $250
skat trak 7/14 swirl impeller $160
r&d intake grate $100
protec extended ride plate $100
canvas fitted vacuum-vented trailering cover $100
Plus actual shipping cost, PM me if interested on other parts like engine, electronics and hull, Waverunner is located in SoCal
