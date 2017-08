Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Best tach/hourmeter #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location CT Age 27 Posts 7 Best tach/hourmeter I just bought a new superjet and am about to purchase a tach/hourmeter and want to get the best. On my dirtbike I have a works connection one and its awesome has a clock too, but not sure how it would hold up on a PWC and not sure how accurate the tach is. I see Blowsion sells the tiny tach and group k also recommends that one, was also looking at the TTO one. What one do you think is the best? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 32 Posts 39 Re: Best tach/hourmeter Idk about the best but I have a TTO tach/ hour meter and it works just fine. I have not used it to tune anything yet though. #3 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 569 Re: Best tach/hourmeter Tachometer PET 2100DXR.jpg #4 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2005 Location CAN Posts 680 Re: Best tach/hourmeter X2 with the PET #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2004 Location Homer, NY Age 51 Posts 2,680 Re: Best tach/hourmeter Agreed on the Pulse Engine Tachometer, but you don't want the 2000 or 2100, you want the 2500. It's waterproof, the 2100 is not. Both are pretty hard to find, though; I had heard that the company's factory was destroyed in the Fukushima Tsunami incident.



TinyTach was a waste of time/money for me, at least.



This is a PET 2500:



