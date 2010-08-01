I have a 1990 550sx project ski that I picked up a while back and I am just starting to dive in a bit deeper and put my plans together for it.
It is an SX hull as it has a rear exit exhaust (with PP motor) and the HIN states 90'. However it has a JS style bulkhead bearing?! I've dug around to see if I'm missing something, but I cannot find any evidence of that bearing being in that hull in 1990. Anyone heard of this?
I'd kind of planned to do a pump swap, but this means I get to throw a bit more money at it :-/.
Any thoughts or insight appreciated