  1. Today, 06:04 PM #1
    G2B
    G2B is offline
    PWCToday Newbie G2B's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    11

    1990 550sx Bulkhead bearing question

    I have a 1990 550sx project ski that I picked up a while back and I am just starting to dive in a bit deeper and put my plans together for it.

    It is an SX hull as it has a rear exit exhaust (with PP motor) and the HIN states 90'. However it has a JS style bulkhead bearing?! I've dug around to see if I'm missing something, but I cannot find any evidence of that bearing being in that hull in 1990. Anyone heard of this?

    I'd kind of planned to do a pump swap, but this means I get to throw a bit more money at it :-/.

    Any thoughts or insight appreciated
    www.FlipsideCustoms.com
  2. Today, 07:46 PM #2
    JustStandups
    JustStandups is offline
    Frequent Poster JustStandups's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sacramento
    Age
    33
    Posts
    180

    Re: 1990 550sx Bulkhead bearing question

    I have a 91 rear exhuast with 440 bulkhead and pump from the factory. I have heard the early years of the sx had plenty of leftovers thrown in them. Not sure if it's true but I have seen at least two that confirm.

    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G870A using Tapatalk
    VHP7000 #132 T1
    VHP7000 #169 T3
    VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc
    550sx PJS all over w/ 440 fully ported
