Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1990 550sx Bulkhead bearing question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Western Washington Posts 11 1990 550sx Bulkhead bearing question I have a 1990 550sx project ski that I picked up a while back and I am just starting to dive in a bit deeper and put my plans together for it.



It is an SX hull as it has a rear exit exhaust (with PP motor) and the HIN states 90'. However it has a JS style bulkhead bearing?! I've dug around to see if I'm missing something, but I cannot find any evidence of that bearing being in that hull in 1990. Anyone heard of this?



I'd kind of planned to do a pump swap, but this means I get to throw a bit more money at it :-/.



Any thoughts or insight appreciated www.FlipsideCustoms.com

#2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sacramento Age 33 Posts 180 Re: 1990 550sx Bulkhead bearing question I have a 91 rear exhuast with 440 bulkhead and pump from the factory. I have heard the early years of the sx had plenty of leftovers thrown in them. Not sure if it's true but I have seen at least two that confirm.



