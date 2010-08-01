Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New Hull & Handling Products #1 U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil resident guru Join Date Mar 2005 Location LHC Posts 1,192 New Hull & Handling Products New products for older model skis now available at www.ProWatercraftRacing.com



- Kawasaki 650sx HFC Race Plate

- Kawasaki 650sx HFC Front Sponsons



- Kawasaki 440/550 HFC Front Sponsons

- Kawasaki 440/550 HFC Rear Sponsons



- Gen1 X2 HFC Front Sponsons



- Universal MID Sponsons for all model skis.



- 440/550 HFC Race Plate Coming Soon!!!



For more info, please check out the website or email us at Sales@Prowatercraftracing.com Attached Images newproducts2.jpg (1.57 MB, 0 views)

sale@prowatercraftracing.com

928-255-0230

