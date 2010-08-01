pxctoday

    CHagest
    New Hull & Handling Products

    New products for older model skis now available at www.ProWatercraftRacing.com

    - Kawasaki 650sx HFC Race Plate
    - Kawasaki 650sx HFC Front Sponsons

    - Kawasaki 440/550 HFC Front Sponsons
    - Kawasaki 440/550 HFC Rear Sponsons

    - Gen1 X2 HFC Front Sponsons

    - Universal MID Sponsons for all model skis.

    - 440/550 HFC Race Plate Coming Soon!!!

    For more info, please check out the website or email us at Sales@Prowatercraftracing.com
    Sales team at Pro Watercraft Racing
    sale@prowatercraftracing.com
    928-255-0230
