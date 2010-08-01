|
U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil
resident guru
Kawasaki Handling Parts by ProWatercraft Racing
ProWatercraft Racing just released new products for Kawasaki Stand-up Jetskis.
New Products include:
- Universal Mid Sponsons for all model skis.
- 650sx HFC Race Plate
- Kawasaki 440/550 Rear Sponsons
- Fuel Level Gauge for the new Kawasaki SXR1500.
For more info check out www.ProWatercraftRacing.com or email Sales@Prowatercraftracing.com
