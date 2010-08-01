Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Handling Parts by ProWatercraft Racing #1 U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil resident guru Join Date Mar 2005 Location LHC Posts 1,192 Kawasaki Handling Parts by ProWatercraft Racing ProWatercraft Racing just released new products for Kawasaki Stand-up Jetskis.



New Products include:



- Universal Mid Sponsons for all model skis.

- 650sx HFC Race Plate

- Kawasaki 440/550 Rear Sponsons

- Fuel Level Gauge for the new Kawasaki SXR1500.



For more info check out www.ProWatercraftRacing.com or email Sales@Prowatercraftracing.com Attached Images newproducts2.jpg (1.57 MB, 0 views)

