Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: kawasaki 550js new old stock #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location nc Age 42 Posts 56 Blog Entries 1 kawasaki 550js new old stock to much to list I have new gas pick up with cap 30.00 And a lot of gaskets 11009-2467(3) 11009-2462 (2) plus one thick gasket. 11009-2446 (3) plus one thick ,11009-3722 (2) 11004-3714 head gaskets (2) 11060-3786 (4) 92055-517 o rings(7) to much to list if you see something you want just send text to 704-797-1233 and make me offer WIN_20170822_134537.JPGWIN_20170822_134543.JPGWIN_20170822_134549.JPGWIN_20170822_134604.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules