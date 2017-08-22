|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
TCJP Sortie this weekend, August 24-27
Screenshot_2017-08-22-14-51-54.png
12th annual TCJP Sortie starts in 2 days.
Mark Gomez will be there hanging out and riding with us yet again.
Looks like it's going to be another 200+ attendee event.
WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!
Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.
http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/
I don't come here to make
enemies - only to identify
them...
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules