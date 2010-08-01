Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Waveater clips? Do I need them? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location NY Age 46 Posts 7 Waveater clips? Do I need them? Hi Guys,,2001 Yamaha XL 800 from a friend. He owned it for 11 years and has 76 hrs. It runs great and is super clean. The season will be over in about a month. I've been reading about these Waveater clips for the 2 strokes. I can assume they were never done. Is this something I should look into? If so ,what would be the best place to get them along with a manual to install them?



Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,531 Re: Waveater clips? Do I need them? Hopefully you will make it to seasons end without losing an engine to this poor design flaw. Yes, you need clips or "lever links" to capture the "T" pin at the top of the power valve. You should also replace your oil injection lines with Tygon or similar and leave just a little slack. In factory length they are banjo tight and pull off resulting in engine failure. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Re: Waveater clips? Do I need them?

Do you know of any instructions around for the xl800?

