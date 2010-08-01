Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 SPI losing power intermittently #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location canada Posts 1 96 SPI losing power intermittently Hey All,

Disclaimer: Totally newbie and not very handy with this stuff...F

Machine is a 96 SPI. Older machine I bought this summer to haul the kids around on a tube. As per what I was told when I bought it, I have to have it on RESERVE fuel knob setting all the time. the ON setting for fuel doesn't work. Its not a clogged line, it's something to do with the switch mechanism apparently. Anyways, I just run it in a small lake, and make sure to fill it up before I go out every time.

Anyways, it's been running great all summer , but the past few times, I've noticed that after running great for a few rips, it starts to lose power at times. It doesn't completely stall out, but basically just has no power. It regains some power, then loses again, etc...I really have no idea about this stuff, but a couple thigns I thought it may be:



- Since I usually start with a full tank of gas (since I'm running on reserve the whole time I have to keep it will stocked of fuel), so I'm wondering maybe the loss of power has to do with when I get down in gas a bit that it's just not getting enough gas at times? I dunno. Maybe the fuel lines need replacing or something? The weird thing is this is a relatively new problem and I've had it running on barely a low fuel tank earlier in the summer and never had any issues.



- I wonder if there's something in the tank like dirt or whatever that's getting sucked in and blocking the fuel intake at times?



- It appears the bilge pump has stopped working. Since I leave it in the water all the time at the lake, there's a bit of water inside. Dunno if that's factoring in, but it could. I gotta take it out of the water to drain it, but it's a shallow lake, so haven't done that yet. This bilge pump thing is a new one, it seems to have just stopped working. I played with the wires but nothing worked. Anyways, I'm guessing if water was getting into anything bad, it'd stall out completely/shut off.



Any info you can provide is appreciated.



