Mikuni 40mm I body carbs issue

Does anyone know where I could get a throttle valve for the 40mm I body carbs? Mine broke at the screw for the butterfly. Thanks in advance for the help!!

Re: Mikuni 40mm I body carbs issue

good luck, i ordered 38mm throttle rebuild for a set of i series i have gonna see if i can make something work. finding stock mikuni parts other then gaskets is next to impossible

