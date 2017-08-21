pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:37 PM #1
    Kptryn2btme
    Aug 2017
    Tonawanda NY
    35
    2

    Mikuni 40mm I body carbs issue

    Does anyone know where I could get a throttle valve for the 40mm I body carbs? Mine broke at the screw for the butterfly. Thanks in advance for the help!!
  2. Today, 01:10 PM #2
    kurtmcmurtrie@gmail.com
    Apr 2014
    Michigan
    32
    48

    Re: Mikuni 40mm I body carbs issue

    good luck, i ordered 38mm throttle rebuild for a set of i series i have gonna see if i can make something work. finding stock mikuni parts other then gaskets is next to impossible
