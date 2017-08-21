|
Mikuni 40mm I body carbs issue
Does anyone know where I could get a throttle valve for the 40mm I body carbs? Mine broke at the screw for the butterfly. Thanks in advance for the help!!
Re: Mikuni 40mm I body carbs issue
good luck, i ordered 38mm throttle rebuild for a set of i series i have gonna see if i can make something work. finding stock mikuni parts other then gaskets is next to impossible
