anyone have a factory pipe manifold for sale
fricking blowsion has it on the site, order next day and they don't have any, nor have they all year!!! factory won't ship till friday....helppppppppp
will the sxr wet pipe manifold work for 750 limited wet pipe?
Negative. The rotation of the bolt holes is incorrect.
ya just didn't some research! ****!
Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke
Negative. The rotation of the bolt holes is incorrect.
ok so how about this, the one i have is heli coiled. can i get away with red thread lock and it not come apart? cure time before i should let the motor vibrate
I've been in your boat and ended finding a better used manifold. To do it again I would have used Time-Cert thread inserts.
this is the only thing i never touched from the previous owner, cause there was rust on the bolts so i didn't wanna risk breaking somthing and be down for the season. sure as sh!t it came off 200 yards off the launch. then i seen it was heli coiled. i would of done time cert if i had to but there's nothing i can do now. the heli coils are still good. just want the correct stuff... guess i'll try red thread lock and long cure time.
Time sert should still work
