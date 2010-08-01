Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: anyone have a factory pipe manifold for sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Michigan Age 32 Posts 48 anyone have a factory pipe manifold for sale fricking blowsion has it on the site, order next day and they don't have any, nor have they all year!!! factory won't ship till friday....helppppppppp #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Michigan Age 32 Posts 48 Re: anyone have a factory pipe manifold for sale will the sxr wet pipe manifold work for 750 limited wet pipe? #3 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 846 Re: anyone have a factory pipe manifold for sale Negative. The rotation of the bolt holes is incorrect. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Michigan Age 32 Posts 48 Re: anyone have a factory pipe manifold for sale Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke Originally Posted by Negative. The rotation of the bolt holes is incorrect. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Michigan Age 32 Posts 48 Re: anyone have a factory pipe manifold for sale ok so how about this, the one i have is heli coiled. can i get away with red thread lock and it not come apart? cure time before i should let the motor vibrate #6 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 846 Re: anyone have a factory pipe manifold for sale I've been in your boat and ended finding a better used manifold. To do it again I would have used Time-Cert thread inserts. #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Michigan Age 32 Posts 48 Re: anyone have a factory pipe manifold for sale this is the only thing i never touched from the previous owner, cause there was rust on the bolts so i didn't wanna risk breaking somthing and be down for the season. sure as sh!t it came off 200 yards off the launch. then i seen it was heli coiled. i would of done time cert if i had to but there's nothing i can do now. the heli coils are still good. just want the correct stuff... guess i'll try red thread lock and long cure time. #8 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location SE CT Posts 7,870 Re: anyone have a factory pipe manifold for sale Time sert should still work R.I.P. Super Sic R.I.P. Super Sic Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) AC 46 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

