Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 92 Kawasaki TS 650 spark arrestor ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2013 Location Delaware Coast Age 49 Posts 30 92 Kawasaki TS 650 spark arrestor ? Will it be ok to test ride this ski with the factory arrestor when its missing the air tube ? I'm going to order a K&N and the adapter i need to use it but wanted to take this thing for quick spin , I didn't know if it would make it run lean without the tube, Also has anybody just clamped a filter to the factory spark arrestor before ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

