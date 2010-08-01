|
PWCToday Newbie
92 Kawasaki TS 650 spark arrestor ?
Will it be ok to test ride this ski with the factory arrestor when its missing the air tube ? I'm going to order a K&N and the adapter i need to use it but wanted to take this thing for quick spin , I didn't know if it would make it run lean without the tube, Also has anybody just clamped a filter to the factory spark arrestor before ?
